Ranchview WR Terry Shelton on TTU offer: "It was a blessing"
The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered Irving (TX) Ranchview High School wide receiver Terry Shelton on January 18. The offer was his first, and he has since added a few more. RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his Texas Tech offer and his recruitment.
What you need to know...
...Other than Teas Tech, Shelton also holds offers from Houston, Kansas, North Texas, Ohio, and UTSA
... He was named to the District 7-4A Division I Second Team
... He finished 2023 with 32 receptions for 629 yards and 6 touchdowns in seven games for the Wolves
... He also plays basketball and runs track. He has interest from Colorado on the hardwood and on the track competes in the 400 meters, 200 meters, and the 4x400 relay, per his athletic.net profile
How did this past season go?
"It did not go as planned. We struggled, had some injuries, and had to maneuver around three different quarterbacks, which was tough, but I think I had a somewhat solid season. I made the All-District Second Team."
How has the recruiting process has been like for you?
"Texas Tech offered me first at the end of January, and after that the recruitment just started picking and going up from there. I have the offers that I have, but I have also been in contact with other schools."
What was it like receiving your offer from Texas Tech?
"It was a blessing and I was really excited, and also knowing that Patrick Mahomes went there is a big thing for me."
What is your connection with the Texas Tech coaches like?
"My relationship with all of them has been nothing but positive. Coach (Joey) McGuire is the one who reached out to me that I had a full ride and offer to his school. Coach (Juice) Johnson came to my school, and we finally had the chance to meet each other. Coach (James) Blanchard and I talk and have a good relationship as well."
Have you been to any camps or taken any visits yet?
"I haven't taken any visits yet, but I did go to the TCU mega camp and an SMU camp last summer."
Are there any other visits or camps that you have scheduled?
"I haven't scheduled anything yet, but I will be taking some visits soon. Texas Tech is one that I will be taking sometime in the spring, as well as Kansas."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I am hearing from Miami (FL), TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma State."
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"I feel nothing but good about the program and have a great relationship with the coaching staff. And like I said earlier Patrick Mahomes going there is just big for me."
How high is TTU on your list?
"They are high on my list because they were the first school to offer me."
What is your decision timeline?
"After taking some visits, then I feel like I will make my decision. But I don't have a set date to commit or anything like that."
How is the off-season going?
"So far, it is going well. I have my last basketball game tomorrow, and then I will begin track. I am also going to work with some private trainers to improve my skills since my goal is to get stronger, bigger, and faster this off-season."