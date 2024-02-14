The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered Irving (TX) Ranchview High School wide receiver Terry Shelton on January 18. The offer was his first, and he has since added a few more. RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his Texas Tech offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Other than Teas Tech, Shelton also holds offers from Houston, Kansas, North Texas, Ohio, and UTSA

... He was named to the District 7-4A Division I Second Team

... He finished 2023 with 32 receptions for 629 yards and 6 touchdowns in seven games for the Wolves

... He also plays basketball and runs track. He has interest from Colorado on the hardwood and on the track competes in the 400 meters, 200 meters, and the 4x400 relay, per his athletic.net profile

How did this past season go?

"It did not go as planned. We struggled, had some injuries, and had to maneuver around three different quarterbacks, which was tough, but I think I had a somewhat solid season. I made the All-District Second Team."

How has the recruiting process has been like for you?

"Texas Tech offered me first at the end of January, and after that the recruitment just started picking and going up from there. I have the offers that I have, but I have also been in contact with other schools."

What was it like receiving your offer from Texas Tech?

"It was a blessing and I was really excited, and also knowing that Patrick Mahomes went there is a big thing for me."