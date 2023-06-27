Charles Anderson Jr and Eddy Smith

In the last couple weeks Texas Tech has landed two massive EDGE rushers from the same high school, Pearland (TX) Glenda Dawson. Charles Anderson Jr announced his decision back on June 18th, choosing the Red Raiders over a final group that included Northwestern, Nebraska and Kansas among others. On Tuesday afternoon Eddy Smith joined his current - and now future - teammate, choosing Texas Tech over Houston, Oklahoma State and Oregon. To learn more about what both prospects will bring to Lubbock, we caught up with Glenda Dawson defensive coordinator Mike Garcia.

Let's start with Charles Anderson Jr, he was a big-time basketball player, kind of new to playing defensive end, how has he developed ever since you started coaching him?

"When Charles first got on campus during summer strength and conditioning camp before his freshman year, he came in and the first thing he said is that he's a receiver. We went ahead and gave him a shot, put him out there at receiver and threw him a couple balls here and there, but ultimately we moved him to tight end. We were also thinking about putting him at offensive line. Sophomore year he ends up playing some tight end, not a whole lot, he was on varsity but he didn't play a whole lot. We were kinda going back and forth on whether he was gonna stay at the tight end position and we were returning our starter from the year before, so I was able to get him as a defensive lineman at the beginning of his junior year. That's when he started blossoming into the player he's become. Always been a hard worker, you mentioned him being a basketball kid, he's struggled gaining weight. Even though he's a big kid he struggled gaining weight because of basketball. While he works hard and lifts weights when he's here, he's often gone to AAU basketball and during spring he's in basketball so he doesn't get to lift all the weights everybody else does and yet he's gained a lot of strength over that time. It's been fun watching him grow and become the athlete and person and player that he's become through the things that he's had to push through playing basketball."

Eddy Smith had a bunch of offers, what is Texas Tech getting in Smith and how he has grown throughout the years?

"One of the questions I get asked by the recruiters that come through is 'if I had to pick one, which one would I pick?' and it's always hard to answer that question. The reason I say that is it depends on what you're looking for. Are you looking for a pass rusher or are you looking for someone who is gonna be more of a presence inside the box? While they're similar in size, they're two totally different kids as far as play goes. When coach (C.J.) Ah You told me that he's looking for Eddy to be a pass rusher, and what he's looking for in Charles is to be a run stopper, then he's got them in the right spots. If you're looking for Charles to be a 'pass rush specialist', that's not necessarily his game. He hasn't played enough and he's not refined enough to be that person yet. Do I think he can become that, of course. I also think Eddy has the ability to become the run stopper that Charles is. They both have that, I just think they have two different personalities. That's what's fun about having both of them on my team. It's easy to say hey, this is what we're trying to get done and they end up doing that."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VkZHlfU21pdGg5 OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARWRkeV9TbWl0aDk5PC9hPiA2JiMz OTs2JnF1b3Q7IDI0NWxiczxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2hBbmRlcnNvbjM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaEFuZGVyc29u MzU8L2E+IDYmIzM5OzcmcXVvdDsgMjU1bGJzIDxicj5Cb3RoIG9mIHRoZXNl IHlvdW5nIG1lbiBhcmUgZXhwbG9zaXZlLCBhZ2dyZXNzaXZlLCBoYXZlIHZp b2xlbnQgaGFuZHMsIGFuZCBoaWdoIG1vdG9yLiBUaGV5IGFyZSB2ZXJ5IGRp c3J1cHRpdmUgb24gdGhlIERMLiBCcmluZyBkaWZmZXJlbnQgbGV2ZWxzIG9m IGRpZmZpY3VsdHkgd2hlbiBnYW1lIHBsYW5uaW5nIGFnYWluc3QgdGhlbS48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1aXRUaGVOZXN0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0VGhlTmVzdDwvYT48YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRkFNSUxZP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRkFNSUxZPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GRVU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGRVU8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZPRT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZPRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2FjaCBNaWtl IEdhcmNpYSBNLkVkLiAoQENvYWNoR2FyY2lhNTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hHYXJjaWE1MS9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNDkxMTQx NzU4ODQ3Nzk1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxOSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

You mentioned coach Ah You, whenever the Texas Tech coaches come by Glenda Dawson what's that like and what's your perception of the job the staff is doing at Texas Tech?

"Obviously knowing coach McGuire's background, he's a former high school football coach in Texas, so he understands the relationship part of it. Things that we often talk about as coaches inside the building, what we would like to see from college coaches. We always talk about how it'd be nice to see these guys come in and be themselves. Not come in here and be like a big-time college coach who is just here to recruit your kid, but actually build a relationship and get to know him personally a little bit more, have a conversation. With coach McGuire and coach Ah You, those guys have come in consistently and so it gets to the point where they're asking how my day is going and how my kids are doing, it's not just 'hey coach'. Coach Ah You, he calls me by my name, he's like 'hey coach Garcia, how's it going, how's the wife, how's the kids?'. We have conversations and it's not just 'tell me about Eddy'. Yeah, I could tell you about Eddy, but they do an amazing job of just coming in and saying this is who I am and this is how we're gonna do things. I think coach McGuire is taking what he's heard high school coaches talk about, and probably even in his staff when he was in high school and decided this is what we need, this is what our coaches want and this is what we need to do. I think that's what he's done a good job of. You have all these coaches coming in and building relationships with the high schools coaches, I think they're doing a great job not only with us but they're doing a heck of a job building relationships with high school kids. You have kids that wanna go there because of that. It's all about relationships. These guys are real and I think coach McGuire is doing a heck of a job with that."

How are Charles and Eddy leadership wise and with their teammates? Do they take that role on the defensive side of the ball?

"With Charles being new to the defense last year, he was a little more quiet initially. Kinda trying to fit into the role. By the end of the season everyone saw him as a leader but he was more of a 'see how I am and how I do things' vs someone who is loud and stuff like that. With Eddy, because he's been on varsity and started since his sophomore year, he had a higher voice. He's more of the verbal leader, he gets the guys motivated out loud. You say it's nice having two Power 5 defensive ends but at the same time our nose last year, he wasn't a Power 5 kid but he was a FBS kid. So we had a hell of a d-line last year. The defensive line just set the tone throughout the season for how our defense rose."

Who are some young guys you think could have a chance and that fans who follow this stuff should get to know?