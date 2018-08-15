We recently spoke with Texas Tech great, Keenan Evans, on his playing career up through Texas Tech and his future. Here is the exclusive interview:





Tell us a short intro into your basketball background and your playing career at Berkner High School in Richardson, TX.

“I come from a predominately basketball family, so I started young with a ball in my hands and it came natural to me. My Mom and Dad both played basketball in high school. I played varsity all 4 years, lost in the semifinals my junior year at state.”

What attracted you to play for Texas Tech and then head coach Tubby Smith? How did the possibility of playing for Texas Tech come about?

“I was attracted to Texas Tech because I saw playing in the Big 12 against the best of the best and I saw a chance for playing time.”

What was your favorite story or memory of coach Beard while you were at Texas Tech. What did you like about coach Beard’s coaching style and what was it like playing for him?

“Favorite memory of Coach Beard would be him telling us the bank walker story (you’re going to have to ask him about that). It was tough but also fun playing for coach Beard, he definitely made me a better player.”

You were part of the most successful Texas Tech basketball season in school history (2nd place finish in the Big 12 and the program’s first Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA tournament). What was your most memorable moment as a Red Raider?

“The most memorable moment was just that win against Purdue to seal going to the Elite Eight. Such a great environment to be in.”

How is your toe healing up since your surgery a few months back? Do you think this past season could have ended up any differently if the injury never happened?

“Toe is doing really good, back on the court putting in work. Just working my way back playing catch up with the other guys. Without a doubt, the season and my whole career would have been different if I never would have gotten that injury.”

Tell us about how things have been going and what you have been up to so far. What are you most looking forward to this upcoming season?

“Things are going great, I feel so blessed for the Pistons to have taken a chance on me considering my injury. I have just been rehabbing and working out all summer, it’s my main focus right now. I look forwarding to proving a lot of people wrong and making them regret not drafting me.”

What do you think of the recent player/coaching additions to Texas Tech basketball and the job that Chris Beard and staff are doing? What are your expectations for Texas Tech this upcoming season?

“I think the additions to the team are great, I'm excited to see them rolling this year. I expect them to compete for a Big 12 title. With coach Beard and his staff, anything is possible.”

Finally, what does it mean to you to be a Red Raider?

“It means everything to be a Red Raider, I’m so thankful to have been given an opportunity at such a prestigious university. I will forever be grateful for that.”







