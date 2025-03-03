Elite OL Noah Best sets several OV's, including Texas Tech

Midlothian offensive lineman Noah Best is one of the premier prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Best possesses the size, strength, and technique that make him a coveted target for top programs across the country. Texas Tech has emerged as a strong contender for his commitment, with Best making multiple visits to Lubbock as he continues to build relationships with the coaching staff.

However, the Red Raiders face stiff competition, as Oklahoma, SMU, and Missouri are also heavily in the mix, along with several other Power Four programs vying for his talents.

Best was one of the standouts at the Under Armour Dallas camp last week, where RedRaiderSports spoke with him for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was the first program to offer Best back in January 2024. He most recently was in Lubbock for Texas Tech's September win over North Texas.

... Best holds 27 offers to date, including 24 from Power 4 programs

... Best is currently ranked by Rivals as a 5.8 four-star interior offensive lineman and the No. 42 prospect in the state of Texas

... Best throws Shot Put and Discus for Midlothian's Track & Field program, with personal records of 41' 2" in the Shot Put and 125' 0" in the Discus

Looking forward to on official visit to Texas Tech: Best has scheduled his official visit to Texas Tech from June 13-15.

"How the players and the coaches react to each other. I wanna look at more of the campus. See the educational parts of Texas Tech."