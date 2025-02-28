Advertisement
Published Feb 28, 2025
Rivals250 quarterback Luke Fahey looking forward to Texas Tech OV
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
New Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich is still looking for his class of 2026 quarterback, and the search has led him from coast to coast across the country.

One prospect who recently announced an offer from Texas Tech and scheduled an official visit was Mission Viejo (CA) gunslinger Luke Fahey.

Fahey is one of the best quarterbacks in the class, a Rivals250 prospect who holds an offer list 25+ programs long and counting.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Fahey who breaks down his growing relationship with Leftwich, interest in the Red Raiders and other schools making an impact in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Fahey announced his offer from Texas Tech on February 14th, 2025. The offer was the 23rd overall in his recruitment.

... Other programs linked heavily to Fahey include California, Ole Miss, Stanford and Oklahoma State among others

... As a junior Fahey went 105/137 (76.6%) for 1,638 yards and 17 passing touchdowns to 0 interceptions. He also added 183 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground.

... Texas Tech has also offered Fahey's teammate, wide receiver Vance Spafford who is currently committed to Georgia

