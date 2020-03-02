Tuesday marks the beginning of Matt Wells’ second set of spring practices as Texas Tech's head football coach. The Red Raiders will begin their first of 15 allowable practices that afternoon as part of a schedule that runs until the program's spring game on April 10.

The team will also host a Fan Fest on April 4.

The Red Raiders will mainly practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday mornings. They will have an off-week beginning March 15 - which lines up with the university's spring break.

The Red Raiders are returning a total of 14 starters. QB Alan Bowman is healed and is projected to be QB1. However, redshirt freshman Maverick McIvor will have a legitimate chance to earn the starting job. Both were sidelined last season because of injury. Incoming freshman Donovan Smith will enroll in the summer.

The most pressing issue for Texas Tech's offense will be replacing both starting offensive tackles and its primary tight end from a year ago. Donta Thompson played more offensive snaps than most tight ends across the country, so Travis Koontz and Simon Gonzalez will be key players to watch early on.

Four running backs are listed on the Texas Tech roster -- Ta’Zhawn Henry, SaRodorick Thompson, Jax Welch and Chux Nwabuko III -- who are all returning, but only Henry and Thompson are on scholarship. Given the lack of depth at the position, it wouldn't be a surprise if Henry and Thompson saw a lighter workload this spring.

The defense will look different with key players, such as Jordyn Brooks and Broderick Washington, gone at each level from a year ago.

In the trenches, Texas Tech lists 13 players as defensive linemen. Eli Howard headlines the list of names, but he will likely get a light workload this spring due to his age and experience. Sophomore Jaylon Hutchings will look to avoid a second-year slump following a tremendous redshirt freshman season. He started in 10 games and only trailed Washington in tackles on the defensive line. Senior Nick McCann, along with Howard will be the veterans for this group.

Riko Jeffers will look to step in and fill Brooks' shoes as Texas Tech's veteran inside linebacker. The expectations are for transfers Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Krishon Merriweather, along with some young returners like Tyrique Matthews, Bryce Robinson and Xavier Benson, to all be in the mix for playing time.

Right now, 16 defensive backs are on the Texas Tech roster. Adrian Frye and Zech McPhearson are expecting to be Day 1 starters at cornerback barring injury or any other issue. Alex Hogan was one of four true freshmen on defense last year that played in five or more games. Dadrion Taylor played in 11 games as a freshman and started two. Both Hogan and Taylor could play their way into a permanent starting role for the Red Raiders.