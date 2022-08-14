Position Previews: Defensive Backs pres. by Energy Renovation Center
As opening weekend continues to near, we take a look at one of the deepest position groups on the defensive side of the ball, the defensive backs.
Marquis Waters:
“Muddy” Waters is one of the most electric athletes in the room and should be a major contributor in the secondary after an injury-shortened debut season in Lubbock.
Waters was excellent in non-conference play last season tallying nine tackles, a pass deflection and an interception against FIU.
Waters spoke about his motivation to improve upon his play recognition and football IQ during the fall camp.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson:
“Rabbit,” will likely be the anchor to this room throughout the season.
One of the most experienced defensive players on the roster, Demerson has appeared in 33 games for the Red Raiders. He has tallied 94 total tackles in his career and snagged three interceptions along with 13 pass deflections in the 2021 season.
Malik Dunlap:
Dunlap is another senior member of the secondary and is primed for a breakout with 30 games of experience in his college career.
Dunlap will be returning to his former school, NC State, in the Red Raiders’ third game of the season. He spent three seasons in Raleigh before his debut season in Lubbock.
Rayshad Williams:
Williams is another experienced piece in the group, with 35 career games split between a full season with the Red Raiders and three seasons at UCLA.
One of the most reliable members of the secondary last season, Williams looks to build upon a a 38 tackle, ten pass deflection junior season where he was an honorable mention in All-Conference voting.
Reggie Pearson:
Another seasoned veteran apart of this group, Pearson has played two complete collegiate seasons which included a 54 tackle, three pass deflection junior season in Lubbock.
Pearson also recorded an interception from the safety position during his first season with the Red Raiders.
The hard-hitting safety make his mark in the Liberty Bowl, which he should be primed to do all year in 2022.
Adrian Frye:
A super-senior who decided to return for his Covid-19 season eligibility, Frye should be poised to build off a solid season in his fifth season at Texas Tech where he will see consistent playing time.
Frye has tallied 87 tackles, 24 pass deflections and seven interceptions in his 42-game career with the Red Raiders.
Keyon Blankenbaker:
The Wyoming transfer, Blankenbaker should be a solid addition to the already deep group in the secondary.
The super-senior is coming off a season where he made ten starts and returned an interception for a touchdown against Ball State.
