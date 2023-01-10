With pregame festivities underway, Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs and Daniel Batcho are warming up and appear to be ready to play against Iowa State this evening in Ames.

Isaacs and Batcho missed Tech’s last game against Oklahoma on Saturday after suffering a concussion and dislocated finger, respectively.

Batcho has his middle and ring fingers taped together on his shooting hand during warmups.

KJ Allen is also warming up, but his status is a bit more unclear with his nagging soft-tissue leg injury that held him out of the Red Raiders’ contest with the Sooners.

Any further information will be added to this article as the situation evolves.