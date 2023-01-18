The annual Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place over the weekend from Richardson Berkner high school. Several top recruits from across DFW and the surrounding region came to compete, in hopes of putting together good camp film and earning future scholarship offers.

One prospect who stood out and is receiving significant interest from Texas Tech is Plano East outside linebacker Chima Chineke.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the camp and we were able to catch up with Chineke for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered Chineke back in March 2022 and remains his only offer to date

... As a junior Chineke put up 35 tackles and 6.5 sacks

Goals for the camp: "My goals for this camp is to be the defensive line MVP, dominate on pass rushes as much as I physically can and just be dominant overall."

Recruitment: "Only Texas Tech (has offered) but I'm talking to a few schools right now like Baylor and Notre Dame. That's about it right now."