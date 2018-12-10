MORE: What will make Texas Tech's 2019 class a success? | Five Red Raiders make All-Big 12 | RRS TV: Level and Dickens discuss Wells' start, perform a post mortem on the Kingsbury era

Matt Wells and his Texas Tech staff got some great news on the recruiting front this afternoon with the addition of Odessa (Texas) Permian offensive tackle Landon Peterson to the program's 2019 class.

"What made me pull the trigger is it's a big a plus being close to home and being family based and I just thought it was best for my decision to go up there. With coach Wells and (offensive line) coach (Steve) Farmer coming in, I got to talk with them for a little bit, got to know them a little bit more and I just love them. They're great guys and I think they'll be able to help me prepare."

Wells and Farmer visited the West Texas offensive linemen last week and Peterson said the coaches made a good first impression.

"I think that they're very humble guys, they get down to business and they seem like they're going to get the program back on the road they should be on."