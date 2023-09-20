Listed in the Texas Tech football staff directory, Kenny Perry has a numerous amount of duties that he performs for the team. Associate head coach the first, typically signifying he is the right hand man of head coach Joey McGuire. Then comes special teams coordinator and running backs coach, both holding a similar weight of responsibility.

Through three games of the 2023 season, both aspects that Perry oversees have seen its fair share of success and struggles. Special teams, in particular, is often a part of the game that is overlooked but Perry and the Red Raiders understand the importance of being razorsharp in that area.

“I told the guys after the first game of the season, we’ve got to do something to affect the game every week,” Perry said, following Tech’s Tuesday morning practice. “I think I told you guys (the media), I think it’s my job that we do something that affects the game special teams-wise. Whether it’s covering a kick, returning kicks, blocking a punt. I think the other day the deal was field position, I think we outgained (Tarleton) 30, 35 yards. Those are big deals, we looked at that, that’s three first downs.”

Part of that effectiveness in getting the field position to flip so heavily in favor of the Red Raiders was due to Austin McNamara’s punts. It’s a significantly smaller sample size so far, but the super-senior’s boots have already increased this season in net average yards/punt (44) compared to 2022 (40), per PFF. McNamara attributes this gain to a combination of power and technique.

“A little bit of both, I’ve been doing a better job with my direction this year,” McNamara said. “It also helps if we can kind of put punt returners in bad spots and move them around a little bit. I’ve worked a lot on that in the offseason and in practice every week. Mentioned hang time as well, obviously our guys do a great job covering and coach Perry does a great scheme for us every week and we execute.”

McNamara has punted 10 times this season, and has yet to have one returned by the opposition. Only two have been touchbacks. Four have been downed by players on his own side, which he credited. The remaining four have been fair caught, a testament to the slight increase in hangtime (4.35) compared to last season (4.18).



