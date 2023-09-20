Perry talks running game options, special teams through three games
Listed in the Texas Tech football staff directory, Kenny Perry has a numerous amount of duties that he performs for the team. Associate head coach the first, typically signifying he is the right hand man of head coach Joey McGuire. Then comes special teams coordinator and running backs coach, both holding a similar weight of responsibility.
Through three games of the 2023 season, both aspects that Perry oversees have seen its fair share of success and struggles. Special teams, in particular, is often a part of the game that is overlooked but Perry and the Red Raiders understand the importance of being razorsharp in that area.
“I told the guys after the first game of the season, we’ve got to do something to affect the game every week,” Perry said, following Tech’s Tuesday morning practice. “I think I told you guys (the media), I think it’s my job that we do something that affects the game special teams-wise. Whether it’s covering a kick, returning kicks, blocking a punt. I think the other day the deal was field position, I think we outgained (Tarleton) 30, 35 yards. Those are big deals, we looked at that, that’s three first downs.”
Part of that effectiveness in getting the field position to flip so heavily in favor of the Red Raiders was due to Austin McNamara’s punts. It’s a significantly smaller sample size so far, but the super-senior’s boots have already increased this season in net average yards/punt (44) compared to 2022 (40), per PFF. McNamara attributes this gain to a combination of power and technique.
“A little bit of both, I’ve been doing a better job with my direction this year,” McNamara said. “It also helps if we can kind of put punt returners in bad spots and move them around a little bit. I’ve worked a lot on that in the offseason and in practice every week. Mentioned hang time as well, obviously our guys do a great job covering and coach Perry does a great scheme for us every week and we execute.”
McNamara has punted 10 times this season, and has yet to have one returned by the opposition. Only two have been touchbacks. Four have been downed by players on his own side, which he credited. The remaining four have been fair caught, a testament to the slight increase in hangtime (4.35) compared to last season (4.18).
Returning to the conversation of running backs and Perry is just about quicker than anybody to defend and praise his star back Tahj Brooks. It has been a steady incline for Brooks, getting more carries with each game and in turn, producing yardage out of those runs. Brooks likely will not have to do it all this week, though.
The Red Raiders get Cam’Ron Valdez, who had been dealing with an AC sprain, back for the road trip to West Virginia. Valdez sitting the last two games has been more precautionary- McGuire mentioned after the Tarleton game that it was possible to play with the injury, but it would be painful.
"Cam's been banged up," Perry said. "Kind of my philosophy, is I want those guys, especially at running back, you can't play a kid hurt, just because they're so big in protection in this offense. And he wasn't comfortable... We're gonna use all three of them this week, Cam probably a little bit more of a role he didn't have."
Nehemiah Martinez has also seen time in the backfield, and he adds a different dynamic that Perry enjoys.
“It’s Nehemiah’s speed,” Perry said. “He was a running back in high school, and he’s played running back. So Nehemiah, he’s just a playmaker, whether he’s catching the ball or running the ball. I think when you got that, he kind of adds that dimension to our offense of being able to get the ball in passing routes out of the backfield. And being able to run the ball. That’s the one thing he’s probably a little different than anybody, he’s good both catching and running.”