At this point, September feels like a long time ago, but the Red Raiders landed a big commitment from Natchitoches Central (Louisiana) offensive tackle Tyler Johnson.

The 6-foot-7, 302-pound prospect held 15 total offers and chose the Red Raiders over other finalists Baylor and Missouri.

Johnson scheduled and rescheduled his commitment announcement a few times in a recruitment that had a few twists and turns. At one point, it did not seem like Texas Tech was in the mix, but Johnson's official visit to Lubbock stuck with him throughout the process.

"I would say the biggest reason I chose Texas Tech was my official visit. The coaches, the location and the living situation were all great. The coaches made me feel comfortable and some of the players that I met as well.

"Caleb Rogers was my host and we were able to go hang out with some of the players. There were no coaches around, so I was able to see them in their natural element and how they were acting. It just seemed like a really good vibe and that was great to see from the players."

Johnson had a chance to unofficially visit Lubbock earlier in the year, and the combination of these two (2) visits made the three-star standout feel comfortable announcing to the Red Raiders.

"We were able to see some things during my unofficial visit earlier this year, but during the official visit we took a detailed tour of the campus and I was able to see the Business building, learn more about the college. I'm going to major in Business and I still haven't decided, but I would like to focus on finance or real estate, possibly both."