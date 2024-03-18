The Under Armour Camp Series always bring out the best of the best every spring, and that was more of the same last weekend at the Dallas camp. Five-star recruits and unranked prospects alike come to compete in hopes of getting better, but once the ball is snapped rankings don't mean much.

Midlothian (TX) HS offensive lineman Noah Best entered the camp with an offer from Texas Tech, his only offer to date, but he stood tall above the rest and was one of two offensive lineman awarded with camp MVP's following the event.

RedRaiderSports was on hand at the camp and caught up with Best for his thoughts on the day and his early interest in Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Best announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 25th, 2024, so this is still a fairly new relationship

... As a sophomore Best was named District 4-5A Unanimous 1st Team All-District Offensive Lineman

... Best also competes for Midlothian's track & field team where he's set personal records in the Shot Put (35' 3") and Discus (125') this spring

UA Camp thoughts: "Oh I loved the camp. I loved the combine stuff, I thought I was really aggressive trying to beat everybody else. The camp, getting all the new equipment, all this new stuff was amazing. It's like my first experience of doing it so it was awesome."

What Texas Tech offer meant to him: "It kinda told me that all the work I've done really like paid off. I didn't expect any of it. When I first heard like Texas Tech wanted to call me it was a dream come true. I never thought of it."



Texas Tech staff: "I talked to coach (Kenny) Perry first. He told me that I was getting offered. All the Texas Tech coaches, they were all nice when I talked to all them."