Northwest QB Jake Strong goes in depth on Texas Tech pledge
Texas Tech has its quarterback.
After not taking one in the 2022 class, it was crucial for the Red Raiders to find one they liked in 2023. Enter Northwest's Jake Strong.
New offensive coordinator Zach Kittley offered Strong at his former school Western Kentucky, and stayed true to his evaluation by continuing to pursue Strong at Texas Tech. Kittley, who mentored Bailey Zappe into breaking the all-time single season passing yards and touchdown records, certainly appears to know a thing or two about quarterbacks.
Strong's recruitment was just taking off, with offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State, Indiana, Lamar, Texas Tech, Western Carolina and Sam Houston State this week alone. However; after a Saturday trip to the 806, he'd seen all he needed to and decided to become a Red Raider.
"You know, I like to say I know my why. Texas Tech and coach Kittley, coach McGuire, they kinda checked all my boxes for my why. Some tough questions were asked and they answered those, and that's all I really needed. I appreciate everything they've done for me so far.
Coach Kittley offered me at Western Kentucky and he and I have built a great relationship since then. That's kinda prospered and so I can't thank them enough for the opportunity they've given me."
Strong's sister is a Texas Tech alum and the family has made several trips out to the Hub City. That familiarity with the school certainly helped Jake in making his decision, though he says it wasn't a major deciding factor.
"I kinda look at things for what it is and try to not let emotions get into decisions. Obviously that's a cool thing, that's a cool little fact. We've been around Lubbock, we know Lubbock pretty well, but like I said I try to look at things for how they are and try to put myself in the best possible position for my future and that was Tech. So it kinda worked out that way."
In the 6-foot-2, 200 pound Strong, Texas Tech is getting a hard worker and someone who will pour his all into the program.
"They're getting a hard worker. I like to think of myself as a blue collar mentality kinda kid, put my nose down and work hard. All I needed was an opportunity, now I've been given that so I'm gonna make the most out of it."
Strong took a one day unofficial visit to campus on Saturday, January 22nd. The visit was more about meeting with the coaches and getting all his questions answered. Those were, and it led to a commitment before leaving town.
"Nothing new, we've seen the campus plenty of times, it was just kind of a refresher. The main focus of this visit was meeting the new staff and answering some questions we had as a family. It was a great time overall, I love coach Kittley, I love coach McGuire and I love that place."
Entering the offseason before his senior season, Strong has a few things he still wants to work on and get better at.
"Aside from the obvious - size, speed, strength - I just want to continue to groom my mental part of the game and groom my mechanics. That's a big focus for me. Get myself to that college readiness and try to make a deep playoff run with Northwest."
Strong becomes Texas Tech's sixth commit for 2023, which currently ranks as the No. 6 recruiting class in the country per the Rivals team rankings. He has gotten to talk some to the other commits, though it's still very new.
"I have (talked to the other commits). It's just kinda been introductory stuff, nothing too crazy yet. It's all new still but I have been in contact with a few of those guys and we got a great family going."
Strong's Texas Flex 7v7 team ended up losing their first game of the single-elimination tournament on Sunday, but with a loaded roster look for them to make plenty of noise this spring and summer.
He will also put his recruiting hat on and try to get some of his guys to Lubbock, as we've already seen play out on social media.
"Yes sir yes sir, I'm definitely hot on the recruiting trail and there are some guys that I'll be after for sure. There are a lot of guys that wanna play with me and that I want to play with and so hopefully we'll bring that to Tech."
Now committed and done with his recruiting process, Strong has a message to the Texas Tech fans for all the love they've shown towards him.
"I appreciate everything. The fanbase at Tech is berserk as I like to say. With the tweet that I put out it's been nothing but love and I thank y'all so much for it. Y'all are gonna get a hard worker and a very respectful kid so I thank y'all."
As a junior Strong threw for 2,334 yards and 29 touchdowns, while adding 918 rushing yards and another eight (8) scores on the ground. Those numbers helped lead Northwest to a 7-4 record in 2021 and he was named the District 3-5A-D1 MVP for his efforts.