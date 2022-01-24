Northwest QB Jake Strong goes in depth on Texas Tech pledge

Texas Tech has its quarterback.

After not taking one in the 2022 class, it was crucial for the Red Raiders to find one they liked in 2023. Enter Northwest's Jake Strong.

New offensive coordinator Zach Kittley offered Strong at his former school Western Kentucky, and stayed true to his evaluation by continuing to pursue Strong at Texas Tech. Kittley, who mentored Bailey Zappe into breaking the all-time single season passing yards and touchdown records, certainly appears to know a thing or two about quarterbacks.

Strong's recruitment was just taking off, with offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State, Indiana, Lamar, Texas Tech, Western Carolina and Sam Houston State this week alone. However; after a Saturday trip to the 806, he'd seen all he needed to and decided to become a Red Raider.

"You know, I like to say I know my why. Texas Tech and coach Kittley, coach McGuire, they kinda checked all my boxes for my why. Some tough questions were asked and they answered those, and that's all I really needed. I appreciate everything they've done for me so far.

Coach Kittley offered me at Western Kentucky and he and I have built a great relationship since then. That's kinda prospered and so I can't thank them enough for the opportunity they've given me."

Strong's sister is a Texas Tech alum and the family has made several trips out to the Hub City. That familiarity with the school certainly helped Jake in making his decision, though he says it wasn't a major deciding factor.

"I kinda look at things for what it is and try to not let emotions get into decisions. Obviously that's a cool thing, that's a cool little fact. We've been around Lubbock, we know Lubbock pretty well, but like I said I try to look at things for how they are and try to put myself in the best possible position for my future and that was Tech. So it kinda worked out that way."

In the 6-foot-2, 200 pound Strong, Texas Tech is getting a hard worker and someone who will pour his all into the program.

"They're getting a hard worker. I like to think of myself as a blue collar mentality kinda kid, put my nose down and work hard. All I needed was an opportunity, now I've been given that so I'm gonna make the most out of it."