Texas Tech has been hot on the high school recruiting trail under head coach Joey McGuire, putting together back-to-back Rivals top-25 classes in 2023 and 2024, the two complete classes during his tenure in Lubbock.

Over the last two seasons, the Red Raiders have struggled to put it all together despite the strength on the recruiting trail, finishing 8-5 and 7-6 with bowl wins in each, but the expectation for McGuire is higher.

A big part of the struggle for the Red Raiders has been the lack of depth, something that McGuire and his coaching staff believe could be better heading into the 2024 season.

"The thing that shows up the most right now is our depth on defense," McGuire said after the second spring scrimmage on Saturday. " I know guys are going to step up to where everybody knows their names, but if you go back in the day with the Dolphins, I remember the “No Name Defense”, it’s almost going to be like that, we’re two-deep everywhere. It’s almost like it doesn’t matter who’s out there."