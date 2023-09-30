After Texas Tech’s 49-28 victory over Houston at Jones AT&T Stadium, head coach Joey McGuire spoke about his excitement in his team, who now sits at 2-3 and 1-1 in Big 12 conference play.

“We needed that; I was really proud of the team,” McGuire said. “First thing I did was call up Kenny Perry and let him celebrate with the team, because he's been talking about this all week, and he really felt like we can take advantage. You know, we're riding some momentum right now with our return team.”

Perry, the special team’s coordinator, was able to get two touchdowns on special teams, first from a 100-yard return from Drae McCray and a blocked punt scoop-and-score from Loic Fouonji.

“Speed, speed, speed,” McGuire said on the kick return. “He got bottled up. You know, I thought that he was going to get tackled and he kind of just kind of kept going and then he found a crease.”

The Red Raider offense had its most effective game of the season where Tech seemed to get the ball to the flats in the screen game with consistency.

“In the quick game, they showed that they were gonna give us some, you know, they're gonna show and let us know what you know what they were in, and I thought Behren did a really good job of getting us into the right plays,” McGuire said. “We missed some big plays, had a couple drops.”

Tech got a massive day from its running backs Tahj Brooks and Cam’ron Valdez. The duo combined for 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the longest of the day being a 41-yarder from Valdez.

“You got one with 22 carries and 106 yards and another one with five carries and 106 yards,” McGuire said. “So, it’s a good day if you rush for 239 yards. Man, if you play good defense, especially in the second half, rush for 230-plus, you should win the game.”

With the extremely positive day from the offense, it was that much more impressive given that starting quarterback Behren Morton was unable to throw the ball during the week.

On the other side of the ball, the Red Raiders had an ineffective day against former quarterback Donovan Smith, but adjusted and pitched a second half shutout against the Cougars.

“The first half that we weren't playing great at different times on defense, you know, and then you turn around and do the second half shut out,” McGuire said. “I am really proud of the adjustments coach DeRuyter made. I thought we tackled a lot better in the second half.”

Tim DeRuyter’s defense continues to impress for the Red Raiders and Tech looks to keep this new-found momentum into a quick road trip down to Waco next Saturday.