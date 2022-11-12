On a night where the Red Raiders allowed 534 yards of total offense, it came down to two timely turnovers that helped seal the deal and get Texas Tech on the cusp of bowl eligibility.

Jesiah Pierre’s strip sack on Ethan Vasko late in the fourth quarter was the cherry on top of his building performance, and it led to a touchdown that pushed the Red Raider lead to 15.

On the offensive side of the ball, Tyler Shough showed why he won the starting job out of fall camp, leading the team in rushing along with 246 passing yards.

The Red Raiders really pounded the rock this evening, accruing 264 yards on the ground with some major contribution from Cam’ron Valdez while SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks scored touchdowns.

Despite the timely turnovers, the Red Raider defense struggled to contain the Kansas offense and McGuire said there was a lot of frustration in the headsets during the first half.

“Really, really big, going into half with Kosi’s interception,” McGuire said. “That fumble recovery, I thought it was huge to put the game away.”

McGuire also provided updates on standout edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who exited the game in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury. He was eventually carted off and was seen on the sideline on crutches in the fourth quarter.

“We x-rayed his foot just to make sure nothing crazy happened,” McGuire said. “We’re going to x-ray him again tomorrow. Hopefully he’s okay, because if he’s not it’s going to be really tough. With that happening, you probably, especially him not going back in the game, probably expecting not to play next week.”