Kevin McCullar has had quite the story leading up to now.

McCullar led Converse Wagner (San Antonio) to the 6A championship game his sophomore season before averaging 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game his junior and final season.

He decided to sit out his senior year to recover from a broken tibia. The four-star lengthy guard graduated high school early and enrolled in the following spring at Texas Tech, taking in the tournament run last season by the Red Raiders.

Tech head coach Chris Beard has said the road for “Mac” has not been about basketball. It’s been about getting healthy.

Over the offseason, Beard said it has also been about earning experience through gameplay. He wishes McCullar had a better offseason in terms of scrimmage minutes and practices, but simply, it wasn’t his race to run.

“You got to run your own race,” Beard said.

Ever since McCullar’s concussion against Kentucky, the redshirt freshman has upped his game. He is earning more minutes and is, as Beard said, continuing the embrace the opportunities.

“He’s playing well on both ends of the floor,” Beard said. “We’ve talked about it over and over again, same thing, right? Didn’t have an offseason because of a couple of injuries and some adversity, but he’s a guy that we’ve always believed in with his talent.”