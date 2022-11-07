RedRaiderSports.com staff writer Chase Champlin responds to questions from Red Raider Sports subscribers right ahead of game one of the season.



ccullen17

Starting five: 1. De'Vion Harmon 2. Pop Isaacs 3. Jaylon Tyson 4. Kevin Obanor 5. Daniel Batcho (Fardaws Aimaq to start when healthy) First two off the bench: Kerwin Walton and D'Maurian Williams

FordBronco44

I think the answer should be yes. He is without a doubt the best shooter on this team and I think this will be one of the best shooting teams we have had in a while. Walton struggled and lost minutes last season at UNC and I firmly believe that was due to the coaching change and other personal issues. In his freshman season, Walton broke North Carolina shooting records and I think Walton being in a new environment will take him right back to where he was.

PTBSLC

- If you look at this roster, you would think you'd be in pretty good shape and not too worried about the portal next off-season. Although, that is not always the case. Every player on this roster has the option to return next season except Kevin Obanor. If anyone, I'd predict only one or two to transfer in the off-season. - This is a tough one but I think if I had to pick the biggest disappointment this year other than Aimaq, it'd have to be KJ Allen. I think Allen will have improved in many ways, including shooting, but I don't think he will be as much better as some may think he will be. - The offense this season will look much different. This offense will attack more, have better spacing, and will shoot all better compared to last year. Last year's team had a KenPom ADJ offense of 110.7 ranking at 42 in the nation. I expect this to change this season and I would put our ranking somewhere around 17 with a 115.0 ADJ offense.

BeeMack3130

It is hard to do this but I have to go with the under on this one. This team is young and it will take a while for this team to come together. At the same time, they have the potential to be better than a Sweet 16 team but for now, you have to take the under. Looking at this team now, you have to be ecstatic looking into the next season.

Jambuba

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams reiterates that he expects Fardaws Aimaq to return “for the first of conference play.” I'd bet on that.

Techsan

I think the hype is real but it is going to be a process. I think he will develop into that "NBA Big" if things go right this season.

