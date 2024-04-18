The Texas Tech Football coaches had a big day Wednesday, picking up two key targets as part of the 2025 class.

Gladewater (TX) Sabine tight end Colt Sparks committed earlier in the day, and that was quickly followed with an announcement from Loreauville (LA) HS defensive tackle Dylan Singleton with his intentions to play college football as a Red Raider.

Singleton became the first lineman - offensive or defensive - of the class, and was a notable get having been a major target for General Manager James Blanchard, Defensive Line coach Zarnell Fitch and the staff since picking up his offer in late February.

Singleton, who chose Texas Tech over offers from Louisiana Tech and Nicholls State, says it was the opportunity in Lubbock that made Texas Tech the right fit for him.

"I feel like it was the right move for me because of the chances I'll get going over there. I feel like I'm gonna be able get well-developed by the staff over there and stuff like that. I feel like that's why I (chose Texas Tech).

Me and coach Blanchard stay in contact a lot. We've really been talking for a while, he's really like a...almost like a big brother to me since we've been talking. We've been talking since I got my offer. That's why I really mess with them for real because they've been in contact with me for the longest."

Along with Blanchard, Singleton has also developed a solid relationship with his future position coach in Zarnell Fitch.

"I feel like he's not just like one of these street coaches and stuff. We've built a connection, for real. He's kinda funny. I think I'll have fun with him as my coach and stuff."

Prior to announcing his decision publicly, Singleton let coach Blanchard and his family know of his plans, and everyone was on board.

"I told coach Blanchard that I was gonna commit and he was turnt," Singleton said. "That moment was great. I called my momma and then I told my family about it and all that. They said they was down for it and that's when I committed. It was a good time with my people."