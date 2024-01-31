Texas Tech has gotten off to a hot start in 2025, with a Big 12 leading nine (9) verbal commitments to date.

As the staff hones in on their remaining priority targets, one recruit that is clearly at the top of the wish list is Albuquerque (NM) La Cueva linebacker Mason Posa. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound defender is in such demand that Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire paid him a personal visit at his high school earlier this week.

Posa is ranked by Rivals as a 5.6 three-star prospect and the No. 44 outside linebacker in the class, but expect that to move up as his recruitment progresses.

We caught up with Posa to discuss his interest in Texas Tech, upcoming visit plans, his decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Posa picked up his offer from Texas Tech on September 16th, 2023. He previously visited for Texas Tech camps in the summer of 2022 and 2023, as well as Texas Tech's spring game at Lowrey Field in April 2023

... Posa holds 19 offers to date, including Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin among others

... As a junior Posa put up 99 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles per his MaxPreps profile

... Posa's La Cueva Bears went 10-3 this season, capping off the year with a 6A state championship win over Cleveland. Posa was named Metro Defensive Player of the Year, as well as 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Metro and 1st Team All-State for his performance

... Posa is also a wrestler, and was recently ranked as the Best Pound for Pound Wrestler in New Mexico by New Mexico Wrestling

Message from the Texas Tech staff: "They really tell me that I'm their No. 1 2025 linebacker they want. Coach (Josh) Bookbinder has come down here three times I think, in total. They're really showing me a lot of love and it's really cool to see. I feel very welcomed by them for sure."