Advertisement
in other news
Friday Flare
This week the coaches offered a handful of new prospects, the coaches are hitting the road to watch prospects in person
• Matt Clare
Texas Tech 2024 Mid-Season Report Card
What grade have the players and coaches earned through six games this season?
• Jarrett Ramirez & Justin Apodaca
Opponent snapshots for remainder of Texas Tech’s schedule
We take a peek at the Red Raiders' remaining opponents.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Growth, Red Zone & Effort: How Tech’s defense has improved in six games
How has Texas Tech improved defensively over six games this season?
• Justin Apodaca
Boise State RB commit Brendon Haygood talks offer from in-state Texas Tech
Sachse RB Brendon Haygood talks new offer from Texas Tech
• Ben Golan
in other news
Friday Flare
This week the coaches offered a handful of new prospects, the coaches are hitting the road to watch prospects in person
• Matt Clare
Texas Tech 2024 Mid-Season Report Card
What grade have the players and coaches earned through six games this season?
• Jarrett Ramirez & Justin Apodaca
Opponent snapshots for remainder of Texas Tech’s schedule
We take a peek at the Red Raiders' remaining opponents.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Texas Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- DUAL
- WR
- WR
- WR
- OG
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
5 - 1
Overall Record
3 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
5 - 1
Texas Tech
2 - 4
Baylor
-6.5, O/U 55.5
Finished
22
Arizona
28
Texas Tech
44
Texas Tech
41
Cincinnati