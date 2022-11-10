What is the biggest difference between the offense under Daniels and it under Bean?

We have asked Andy Kotelnicki, the KU offensive coordinator, this question several times. He said they don’t change what they do based on who is playing quarterback.

The offense really took off in week two against West Virginia when they introduced the option and quarterback run game. Jalon Daniels is a more physical runner, but Jason Bean might have the fastest straight-line speed on the team.

They have stayed with much of the same offense with a little less quarterback run game.

What has Devin Neal's biggest strength and weakness been?

Neal uses a blend of quickness and power. You don’t know it until you see him up close, but he is put together. He is a strong back but is fast enough to get extra yards when he gets in the open field.

He signed with KU as a two-sport athlete and also plays baseball. So, he is a good athlete. He hasn’t shown a lot of weaknesses because he has been well-rounded. He hasn’t caught a lot of passes but coming out of high school some felt he could line up at receiver and described with very good hands.

Arnold & Grimm are the leading receivers, what has made them successful this season?

When Grimm came out of high school, he was one of the best route-runners in Kansas City. He had a good camp performance and KU offered him during the summer his senior year. His reputation as a crisp receiver continued at Kansas. He was dinged up and missed a game but when he returned last week, he was a favorite target of Bean.

Arnold was recruited to KU by Texas Tech wide receiver coach Emmett Jones. He went to the same middle school as Jones’ daughter. He gives the group a bigger target and seems to be looked for on fades and throws to the end zone.

How has the defense played overall?

The defense has been up and down but has had their good moments. They had several possessions against TCU where they got stops. They struggled against Oklahoma and couldn’t stop the run against Baylor. They held Iowa State to 11 points.

They rotate a lot of players. There have been games this season where 20 players have played at least 20 snaps in a game. They play up to six defensive tackles and like to keep the bodies fresh.

The linebackers have been active, and the depth was improved through the portal. The transfers started to feel comfortable in the system and they are getting more snaps.

What has to go right for Kansas to win in Lubbock this weekend?

The first thing would be a start fast. The last two road games against Baylor and Oklahoma they fell behind early and could not recover.

KU needs to continue the success in the ground game like they used against Oklahoma State last week. That will help chew up the clock and keep the defense off the field.

When KU has faced teams who want to play a fast tempo there have been struggles. They did better against Oklahoma State. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland said they are getting better lining up against teams who run tempo and it is something they worked hard in practice.

Prediction on how it plays out Saturday?

This is the first game of the season I really don’t know what to expect. I watched Texas Tech play against Texas and West Virginia, so I have seen their upside. But there have been other games they didn’t look the same.

Kansas has been more consistent but struggled on the road in recent Big 12 games. The question marks at quarterback concern me for Texas Tech but it is possible the Jayhawks will still be playing their back-up in Jason Bean.

I really think this game is a toss-up. It is an important game for both teams. There are scenarios that KU can be in the Big 12 title race if some things go their way. Tech is fighting to get in a bowl game.

As I type this I am slightly leaning to the Jayhawks in a tight game.