Head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media immediately following his programs 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl.

-McGuire on what tonight's win means to him...

"I've been doing this 29 years I've had some special moments in my career but tonight was really special to finish off this with these guys reason it was because you know, it's hard whenever you get a new coach come in and do things so different. Couldn't be more proud of this football team.

-On Texas Bowl MVP Tyler Shough...

"It was funny, this morning Drew came and told me that Tyler had been up all night throwing up. Luckily we played eight o'clock tonight. If we played at 11 this morning then he wouldn't been able to go. I thought he did a really good job running the football and put us in some good spots by checking into some plays. I was telling the scout the other day and he's probably the third quarterback taken this year if he's healthy all year long."

-On an excellent defensive performance...

"Yeah, it was big. I mean, we got five tonight, you know, and it was crazy. Well, I was asking how many we gave up. I think we gave three up. And we saw until that last that fifth one man. It gave us some short fields. You know, turnovers are some of the biggest momentum swings and there were times they were driving the ball and getting some big yardage but we were able to get the ball out and so that was huge. And then we were able to capitalize, I think we capitalized on at least three of them in some way."

-On holding the Ole Miss running game...

"You know they got got some yards late but I thought our defense played really well stopping the run and I mean, they they're as good as anybody we faced, like third in the nation, running football and that kids really special over there."

-On new extension...

"Yeah, it was awesome. You know, it's a work in progress. I can't thank the administration enough. One thing that we did last week before we ever started talking to me is we took care of some of our other staff that will be coming out our strength staff some guys that were on one year contracts, getting them to two year contract stuff like that, but that was more important. But it's pretty awesome day. I really do love this place you know, and and love this team love the school love everything about Texas Tech and you know for them to put that much behind me and belief and behind me, it's amazing."