The Red Raiders are losing their two leading tacklers from the 2022 team in Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge, a pair that combined for 202 tackles and 4.5 sacks in an incredibly consistent week-to-week performance.

The two expected to get most of the reps at the position in the absence of the duo is OLB turned ILB Jesiah Pierre, who had 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks of his own in 2022, along with the former Virginia quarterback turned Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

“I mean, both those guys have played significant snaps of football for us. So having two guys out there that have been in the fire is important from my room,” Bookbinder said. “Those guys have run with the defense in a really taking a leadership role. So excited about both.”

Along with Pierre and Rodriguez, the Red Raiders are expecting positive developments from Ben Roberts, the redshirt freshman who has had a really good camp after a strong summer. Another player in that mix is the walk-on Wesley Smith, a player dubbed “The Midland Meatball” by Bookbinder that has been an extremely hard worker in that room.

“What have we not seen from Wes this camp?” Bookbinder joked. “We call him the Midland Meatball, Wes is everything you want out of a linebacker, man. He's tough. He's hard working, he's competitive, comes to work every day. Sometimes I have to, you know, put a leash on him and hold him back for a little bit. Wes is 100 miles an hour every day.”

Smith’s camp, from his perspective, has been all about buying in and learning, wanting to improve upon his knowledge of the system and skillset.

“It's been really fun. It's a grind but it's fun just coming out here to compete with teammates every day,” Smith said. “Just being able to improve every day, I've been trying to prove a lot on my playbook knowledge. Pass drops have been really big for me and getting to know where I need to be on those calls.”

Tech will also have the services of the former highly rated recruit out of Katy, Ty Kana, this season, but he is dealing with an injury and is out of camp currently.

There is quite a bit of youth in the Red Raider linebacking corps this season, most of whom are seeming to take to the system well in the early stages of their collegiate careers.

“I mean really excited about the young guys we have, we think the sky is the limit for those guys,” Bookbinder said. “Three freshmen that we’re really excited about, they've gone all in and are doing everything we ask.”

The local product Curry has always played with a high motor and Miquel Dingle has some of the best speed on the team, even so much so that he may have the chance to see the field at times this season.