Texas Tech's latest offer in the 2024 class was made on Wednesday night to an intriguing, lengthy cornerback prospect.

Checking in at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Huntsville corner Isaiah Collins reported an offer from Texas Tech after speaking with Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard. The offer was Collins' first.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Collins for his thoughts on Texas Tech, what he's looking for in a program and more.

What you need to know...

... As a junior Collins put up 49 tackles, 5 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He was named First Team All-District corner and Academic All-District following the season.

... Collins also runs track, where he put up a personal record 23.10 in the 200 meter this past April at the UIL 5A District 16 Track & Field Championships. He also competes in the 400 meter, 4x400 relay, High Jump and Long Jump.

Relationship with coach Blanchard: "Coach Blanchard is a cool coach. We started texting earlier this week, I think Monday. From what I know of him right now he seems to be a reliable person who believes in my ability and my potential, after all he is the first coach to give me an opportunity to play at the next level."