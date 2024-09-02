Advertisement

in other news

A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

We get you set for the Red Raiders' season opener against Abilene Christian.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

We look ahead to the Red Raiders 2024 season and try to project how Tech will finish.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Apodaca
JUCO DL Tavion Atkinson earns first offer from Texas Tech

JUCO DL Tavion Atkinson earns first offer from Texas Tech

Trinity Valley C.C. defensive tackle Tavion Atkinson talks Texas Tech offer

Premium content
 • Ben Golan
Red Raiders in the NFL: Preseason week 3

Red Raiders in the NFL: Preseason week 3

We take a look at how Red Raiders in the NFL performed during preseason week 3

 • Ben Golan
Texas Tech coordinators juggling differing preparation as ACU approaches

Texas Tech coordinators juggling differing preparation as ACU approaches

Tim DeRuyter and Zach Kittley shared insight on their preparation as the Red Raiders entered game week.

Premium content
 • Jarrett Ramirez

in other news

A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian

We get you set for the Red Raiders' season opener against Abilene Christian.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

Ten bold Texas Tech predictions for the 2024 season

We look ahead to the Red Raiders 2024 season and try to project how Tech will finish.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Apodaca
JUCO DL Tavion Atkinson earns first offer from Texas Tech

JUCO DL Tavion Atkinson earns first offer from Texas Tech

Trinity Valley C.C. defensive tackle Tavion Atkinson talks Texas Tech offer

Premium content
 • Ben Golan
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 2, 2024
How can Tech improve defensively ahead of stressful matchup in Pullman?
circle avatar
Justin Apodaca  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JustinApod
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings