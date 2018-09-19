Hocutt talks building the brand, former players and more on radio show
The Kirby Hocutt Radio Show continues with this week's look ahead focused on the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the Red Raiders open up Big 12 Conference play this Saturday.Here is what the Texas Tech A...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news