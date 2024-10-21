Advertisement
Friday Flare
The Red Raiders are well rested coming off the bye week with a 5-1 overall record, 3-0 conference record and tomorrow
• Matt Clare
What's at stake as Texas Tech prepares to host Baylor
We get you set for the Red Raiders' clash against the Bears.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Matt Workman of The Bear Den Pod previews Baylor
We caught up with Workman to get the low down on a Bears' squad that is desperate for a win.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Bad-Blood? Baylor OLB Steve Linton returns to Texas Tech on Saturday
The former Red Raider defensive end makes his return to Lubbock on Saturday.
• Justin Apodaca
2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Seven
We recap how Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets performed last week
• Ben Golan
Grading the Red Raiders: Tech goes out with a Homecoming whimper
Texas Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- DUAL
- WR
- WR
- WR
- OG
- OT
