Georgia transfer KyeRon Lindsay returns home, commits to Texas Tech
The Situation
The Texas Tech coaches have added to the future of the basketball program in a major way with the commitment of former Denton Guyer and Georgia combo forward KyeRon Lindsay.
Lindsay, who chose Texas Tech over Big 12 rival TCU among several others, will arrive at Texas Tech in the coming days and get acclimated with the team. Unfortunately, he won't be eligible to play the rest of the 2022/23 season per NCAA rules.
Lindsay's situation is similar to that of Jaylon Tyson, who arrived as a mid-year transfer from Texas last season and is now starting for the Red Raiders.
A four-star recruit as part of the 2022 class, Lindsay was actually offered by Texas Tech and coach Sean Sutton out of high school, but chose to head to the SEC and be a Georgia Bulldog.
Before he entered the portal Lindsay played in 10 games at Georgia, starting 8 of them. The 6-foot-7, 215 pound true freshman made the most of his opportunity, averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in just over 20 minutes.
Lindsay also recorded the first double-double of young career in Athens, putting up 14 points, 10 rebounds (7 offensive), 1 assist and 1 steal in a win over Miami (OH) back in mid-November.
From Texas Tech's perspective, Lindsay is a lengthy, talented and versatile player who is capable of guarding any position and has an extremely high ceiling on the offensive end.
Lindsay joins Rivals150 prospects Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson as guys who will make their Red Raider debuts next season. Lindsay will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Q&A with KyeRon Lindsay
Why was Texas Tech the right fit for you?
"The style of play fits my game perfectly, also the coaching staff is great."
What are you goals for your Texas Tech career?
"I'd love to play for a national championship and win a Big 12 championship."
What's your message to Tech fans who are excited to watch you play in Lubbock?
"I'm here and ready to work hard everyday. The fans here are amazing and I look forward to showing them how appreciative I am of each of them."
Scouting Report via Chris Wash (@TXRecruited)
We spoke with Chris Wash, an NCAA certified player evaluator and NIL Advisor for several prospects in the DFW area. Wash can be found on Twitter at @TXRecruited.
Tell us a little bit about KyeRon, how he fits in the college game and more specifically at Texas Tech?
"KyeRon, I would describe him as a combo forward who can really play from the outside and has a great jump shot. That part of his game hasn't really been utilized but I think it'll be utilized really well at Tech.
Primarily in his college and high school career he's played more in the paint, but he's got so much more ability than that, and I think that with Tech's offense and the way that they run the offense that he will be able to show what he can do as far as handling the ball and shooting.
But saying that, he is a very powerful, strong, grown man in the paint. He is a load to deal with. If he seals you off, you're not getting out of that."
Obviously Mark Adams is huge on defense. How's KyeRon grown on defense throughout his high school career and then at Georgia from what you've seen?
"I would say that KyeRon is an elite defender and it'll only get better at Tech just because Mark Adams and that staff preaches defense so much. KyeRon always gives 110% effort on both ends of the floor, and I know he takes a lot of pride in his defense. He's also a great communicator on the floor, he likes talking and making sure guys are in the right spot, so I think he's gonna be a huge addition defensively as well.
He can guard positions 1 through 5, that's how good at defense I believe he is."