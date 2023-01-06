The Texas Tech coaches have added to the future of the basketball program in a major way with the commitment of former Denton Guyer and Georgia combo forward KyeRon Lindsay.

Lindsay, who chose Texas Tech over Big 12 rival TCU among several others, will arrive at Texas Tech in the coming days and get acclimated with the team. Unfortunately, he won't be eligible to play the rest of the 2022/23 season per NCAA rules.

Lindsay's situation is similar to that of Jaylon Tyson, who arrived as a mid-year transfer from Texas last season and is now starting for the Red Raiders.

A four-star recruit as part of the 2022 class, Lindsay was actually offered by Texas Tech and coach Sean Sutton out of high school, but chose to head to the SEC and be a Georgia Bulldog.

Before he entered the portal Lindsay played in 10 games at Georgia, starting 8 of them. The 6-foot-7, 215 pound true freshman made the most of his opportunity, averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in just over 20 minutes.

Lindsay also recorded the first double-double of young career in Athens, putting up 14 points, 10 rebounds (7 offensive), 1 assist and 1 steal in a win over Miami (OH) back in mid-November.

From Texas Tech's perspective, Lindsay is a lengthy, talented and versatile player who is capable of guarding any position and has an extremely high ceiling on the offensive end.

Lindsay joins Rivals150 prospects Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson as guys who will make their Red Raider debuts next season. Lindsay will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.