RedRaiderSports - Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman chooses Michigan

Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday via Twitter. The Grapevine standout entered the transfer portal on Jan. 22.

Bowman threw for 1,602 yards, 10 touchdown and seven interceptions a year ago as a Red Raider. He started a total of 16 games in his Texas Tech career.

Bowman is immediately eligible and has three years of eligibility as a grad transfer. He joins a Michigan QB room where he's expected to compete for the starting job with JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara.