News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 07:34:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Five 2021 recruits I'd offer if I were Texas Tech

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

After a hot recruiting stretch in April, the coaches have continued adding commitments to the 2020 class but it's been quiet for 2021 in terms of both additions and offers made.Sitting at eight cur...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}