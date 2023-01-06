In the final ten seconds of Tuesday’s loss to No. 3 Kansas, standout freshman Pop Isaacs was tackled to the floor on the final consequential possession of the game, where he suffered a concussion.

Daniel Batcho, the standout center for Texas Tech, dislocated his finger on the ensuing play after crashing to the floor chasing down the Jayhawks’ KJ Adams.

Tech head coach Mark Adams spoke about this final play, amongst other things on Thursday ahead of a crucial contest with Oklahoma.

“Not to harp on that last game, but those last 10 seconds on that no-call on Pop, he suffered a head injury, so he’ll be a gametime decision,” Adams said. “And the same way for Batcho, he dislocated a finger, so both those guys may not play in our game tomorrow.”

Before Thursday’s practice, Daniel Batcho was seen dressed out in practice attire, but Isaacs was not.

Adams spoke about what he expects to change with the possibility of Isaacs and Batcho’s absences.

“We've had to make some adjustments, we won't be nearly as big so we'll just play small ball, emphasize rebounding,” Adams said. “But still, same game plan. We got to come out and be aggressive. We'll take care of the ball a little better, and do a much better job on the glass.”

On a status for Fardaws Aimaq, Adams was vague saying that it could be anywhere from 2-4 weeks.

“No sooner the better we're just you know; he's making progress every day,” Adams said. “He looks like he could play right now. He wants to play now but we've got to be obviously cautious and make sure that that foot is is is progressing and it seems to be so you know could be two weeks, could be four weeks.”

Adams spoke about the Sooners and the challenges that they pose, saying that he believes they are much better than they have shown early in conference play.

“They’re going to run a lot of sets, not as much push the ball down in transition, a lot of screens, so we’ve got to communicate and find their shooters,” Adams said. “They've got, you know, five, six guys back from last year and four starters and they’re a very, very good basketball team. This is a team I expect to be in the top four of the conference at the end of the year.”