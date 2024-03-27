When it comes to Allen High School, Texas Tech hasn't had too much historical success recruiting players out of the powerhouse DFW program.

In fact, according to Rivals database history, Texas Tech has only signed one (1) Allen Eagle in the recruiting site era, that being offensive lineman Cody Wheeler as part of the 2015 class.

Joey McGuire is looking to change that though, offering a trio of 2026 prospects in Caleb Smith, LeBron Bauer and Kai Wheaton.

While Bauer and Wheaton are both relatively new offers, Smith has held his Texas Tech offer since June 2022, so this is a long relationship in the making. Smith has reciprocated the interest and will make the trip out to Lubbock this Friday March 29th to check out Texas Tech's first spring scrimmage.

Smith competed in the recent Dallas Under Armour Camp where RedRaiderSports was on hand to catch up with Smith for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Smith holds 12 offers to date. Along with Texas Tech programs such as Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska and Pittsburgh have also offered among others.

... As a sophomore Smith put up 174 rushing yards, 389 receiving yards, 500 kick return yards and 75 punt return yards. He scored 7 total touchdowns.

... For his efforts Smith was named District 5-6A 1st Team All District Offensive Utility Player

... Smith also runs track where he set a personal record 10.56 100 Meters last outdoor season. He also competes in the 200 Meters and the Long Jump.



UA camp: "I think I did pretty good. I ran pretty crisp routes today and I showed my speed off, caught a few balls. I think I overall did pretty good."

Overall recruitment: "Recruiting is keeping me pretty busy. I plan on going to Tech, Baylor, Nebraska and Arkansas pretty soon, so yeah."

What having the Tech offer means to him: "It means a lot. I like coach McGuire and what he's doing over there. He came up to our school a couple weeks ago, talked to me a little. I like what coach Juice (Johnson) is doing over there with receivers so I really like it up there."