The Texas Tech Football coaches are always in search of more talent in the trenches, and lately that search has led the staff to the Midwest.

The Red Raiders have offered several prospects out of the Midwest lately, including Stanton (NE) HS offensive tackle Ren Brown.

Brown was offered by Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard on May 17th, and the Red Raiders have quickly entered the picture for the 6-foot-6, 280 pound prospect.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Brown to discuss his reaction to the offer, his June official visit plans, his commitment timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Brown's first Power 5 offer. The Red Raiders joined the likes of Air Force, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Oregon State, South Dakota, South Dakota State and others on his offer list.

... in 2023, Brown helped lead his Stanton Mustangs to a 13-0 record culminating in the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Class D1 Football State Championship

... Following his junior season Brown was named to the 2023 Huskerland Class D-1 All-State Football 1st Team Offensive Line

... Brown also competes for Stanton's track and field program where he throws Shot Put and Discus. His personal record in the Shot Put is 51' 5" and in the Discus his record throw is 154' 8".

How the Texas Tech offer came together: "You know, it really just kinda came out of the blue. It was funny, I was sitting in my hotel room, we were at state track. I was sitting in my hotel room and coach (James) Blanchard, you know, he DM's me on Twitter and he's like 'hey, I wanna get on a 3 way call with your dad'. So we hopped on the phone call and he said he really liked me. He had gotten an opportunity to talk to my head coach and he said he liked me character wise, he liked what he saw on film and then he was just like 'we're gonna offer you'. So it was really kinda out of the blue."