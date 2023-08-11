Recruiting in 2023 can be about many things. NIL, early playing time, distance to home and several other factors, one of those key ones being relationships. These days, nobody is doing the relationships part better than Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are more often than not the first school to recruit a prospect, and those long-time ties have worked out for this staff over and over again.

One of the latest recruits to announce his commitment to Texas Tech was Frisco Lone Star EDGE Jaxon Lee. One of Lee's first college visits was to Tech last October to take in the Red Raiders game vs Baylor. He also quickly built a strong connection with coach James Blanchard and some of the other coaches.

At the end of the day Lee chose the Red Raiders over double-digit offers, including Arkansas State, Memphis, North Texas, Tulsa and others.

"At my position right now, at defensive line, I realized that I'm more undersized. I feel like making that transition to linebacker at Texas Tech, that would really help me in the best way. And as far as the family aspect, they also appeal to my family by including my family more. Those are the two things that I really chose Tech for.

I mean, coach Blanchard he was the first one to officially reach out that I've proactively talked to. I was talking to him, he sent me a text and that was pretty much how I got invited to a game. Then we started talking there. I met with two other people who I became really close to. One of them I played with during basketball season, his name is Jewlyen Roberts and the other one was Wyatt, I forgot his last name. But the three of us, we still talk to this day. The three of us became familiar on that visit and since then we've still been talking."

Lee also visited for Texas Tech's Junior Day on March 4th where he got to connect with his future head coach, Joey McGuire.

"Coach McGuire, he's real big on family. That's one of the best things that I love so far. Right after he introduced himself to me when I went up there for Junior Day he talked to my mother. Like right after. My mom was able to ask some questions, he fully answered all of them. I just liked that and the fact that he was able to answer all our questions. That was the best thing."