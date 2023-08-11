EDGE Jaxon Lee talks Red Raider commitment
Recruiting in 2023 can be about many things. NIL, early playing time, distance to home and several other factors, one of those key ones being relationships. These days, nobody is doing the relationships part better than Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders are more often than not the first school to recruit a prospect, and those long-time ties have worked out for this staff over and over again.
One of the latest recruits to announce his commitment to Texas Tech was Frisco Lone Star EDGE Jaxon Lee. One of Lee's first college visits was to Tech last October to take in the Red Raiders game vs Baylor. He also quickly built a strong connection with coach James Blanchard and some of the other coaches.
At the end of the day Lee chose the Red Raiders over double-digit offers, including Arkansas State, Memphis, North Texas, Tulsa and others.
"At my position right now, at defensive line, I realized that I'm more undersized. I feel like making that transition to linebacker at Texas Tech, that would really help me in the best way. And as far as the family aspect, they also appeal to my family by including my family more. Those are the two things that I really chose Tech for.
I mean, coach Blanchard he was the first one to officially reach out that I've proactively talked to. I was talking to him, he sent me a text and that was pretty much how I got invited to a game. Then we started talking there. I met with two other people who I became really close to. One of them I played with during basketball season, his name is Jewlyen Roberts and the other one was Wyatt, I forgot his last name. But the three of us, we still talk to this day. The three of us became familiar on that visit and since then we've still been talking."
Lee also visited for Texas Tech's Junior Day on March 4th where he got to connect with his future head coach, Joey McGuire.
"Coach McGuire, he's real big on family. That's one of the best things that I love so far. Right after he introduced himself to me when I went up there for Junior Day he talked to my mother. Like right after. My mom was able to ask some questions, he fully answered all of them. I just liked that and the fact that he was able to answer all our questions. That was the best thing."
Lee was excited to tell the coaches about his decision, and the excitement was reciprocated by the Red Raider staff.
"I called coach Blanchard and coach (Josh) Bookbinder, they were really excited, especially when I told them I wanted to commit. There were others in the room who were cheerful as well and it was pretty fun.
The moment I realized (I wanted to go to Tech), I mean I had always thought they would help me take the next step as far as being in college and switching roles as well."
Lee is solidly committed and expects to end up in Lubbock, but that won't stop others from recruiting him down the stretch. For Texas Tech's part, Lee does have a special connection to the school via his trainer, Brandon Tucker.
"I mean, I didn't completely shut myself off from every other school. I don't really wanna leave a bad taste in anybody's mouth, so I just really keep myself open. As far as going, I do plan on going to Tech.
My trainers son, he actually plays receiver at Tech, Jerand Bradley."
The 6-foot-3, 220 pound Lee was previously at Plano Senior HS but transferred to Frisco Lone Star this offseason.
"My senior year I really have two goals. One of them is to make all-area. Another one is to average about one sack a game. Especially since we're going to playoffs, I do think we're gonna go far in the playoffs and win, potentially win the state title. I wanted to average one sack a game."
As a junior Lee was credited with 39 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. At The Underclassman Report Power Academy in Dallas this February Lee was one of the standouts, running a 4.65 40-yard dash with a 4.41 shuttle and an 80.3' wingspan.
Lee is also a standout on the basketball court where he was named Academic All District last season.