One of Texas Tech's top targets in the 2023 class was in the 806 over the weekend.

Checking in at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Natchitoches Central (LA) interior defensive lineman Tre'Darius Brown made his way to Lubbock for the first time, where he got to watch spring practice and spend the day around the coaching staff and some potential future teammates.

Brown had a great time on campus and has already planned his return trip, which will be an official visit later this summer.

What you need to know...

... Brown announced his offer from Texas Tech on February 21st, 2022.

... He has since picked up an offer from Louisiana.

... As a junior, Brown was credited with 26 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and four sacks per his MaxPreps page.

... Those numbers helped Brown get named to the District 1-5A All District second team defensive line.

Unofficial visit: "I got to see a lot. I got to see how they go, how they treat you like family. A lot of people can say that they have a family feel up there, but when I went up there they made me feel like it was home.

What surprised me was how big the campus is. Everyone says that it's small, I went in there and it felt like I was in the dome. NFL type stuff. The stadium and the facilities were great."