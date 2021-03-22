RedRaiderSports - DeSoto defensive back Devyn Bobby shines at UA camp

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the Under Armour All-America camp last Sunday at Arlington Martin high school, where several of the top recruits in the nation came to get tested in various drills and compete.

One of the most underrated recruits in attendance was DeSoto safety Devyn Bobby. Bobby performed really well, breaking up multiple passes and at the same time putting his name on the map for several schools.

What you need to know...

... Bobby currently holds five offers - from Colorado State, Illinois State, Liberty, Marshall and NAU

... Per his MaxPreps page, Bobby put up 77 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a junior

... Bobby helped lead his DeSoto Eagles to a 10-2 record in 2020 including three postseason wins.

UA camp: "There was a lot of competition out there today. It got me better as a player, just competing against all these guys from around the area."

Recruitment: "It's going kinda slow but it's picking up. I have offers from Colorado State, Liberty, Northern Arizona, Illinois State and Marshall."