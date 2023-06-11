Texas Tech football hosted 15 players this weekend for official visits. Several of the recruits had been on campus before, including Cibolo Steele defensive back Alvin Williamson Jr. who was at Jones AT&T Stadium for the first game of the Joey McGuire era, when the Red Raiders beat Murray State 63-10 back in September 2022.

At the time Williamson Jr. did not hold an offer from Tech, but that changed in April 2023 when James Blanchard and Texas Tech offered, which was Williamson Jr.'s first Power 5 offer.

We caught up with Williamson Jr. to recap his time on campus, upcoming June visits and his timeline on making a decision.

What you need to know...

... Williamson Jr. holds 15 offers to date. Along with Texas Tech he also has programs such as Army, Oregon State, Tulane, UNLV, Vanderbilt and others.

... Following his junior season, in which Williamson Jr. put up 32 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble, he was named 1st Team 27-6A All-District cornerback. He was also named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team.

... On the track Williamson Jr competes on Steele's 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay teams.

Highlights of the official visit: "Let's see...we took pictures, went to Main Event with some of the players, the coaches, spent time with them. I think what was big, just going to coach (Joey) McGuire's house and spending time with him and everybody else. That was real big. The dinner on the first day was amazing, loved that. That was pretty much it."

Man, it was amazing (being at McGuire's house). Just actually spending time with him at his home crib, you really got to see who the guy was. He's just an amazing dude, he's very welcoming and compassionate. His wife is amazing as well, they're great people. I know if I commit there and I intend to go there they could be my second parents almost, so I loved it."