Even though there's a lot of time before then and a lot of work in the months ahead, the Texas Tech coaches have been busy the last couple weeks planning summer official visits for all of their top targets in the 2025 class.

One recruit who was recently offered and announced his plans to officially visit in June is Ada (OK) cornerback Deante Lindsay.

Though his recruitment is just getting started, Lindsay is sure to pick up more steam throughout the off-season as a 6-foot-2 cornerback with a multi-sport background, verified athleticism and on-field production.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Lindsay to discuss his interest in Texas Tech, what he hopes to get out of the official visit, his decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was Lindsay's second offer, as the Red Raiders entered the mix on February 13th, 2024. Lindsay also holds an offer from UNLV.

... As a junior Lindsay put up 36 receptions for 859 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he was a big-time contributor as well with 51 tackles and 5 interceptions. Stats per his MaxPreps profile

... On the track Lindsay set personal records in the 100m hurdles (14.98 seconds) and the 300m hurdles (39.24 seconds) last spring. Lindsay also helped Ada's 4x400 team finish second at the May 2023 5A state track meet.

... Lindsay also plays basketball for Ada where he is averaging 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season.