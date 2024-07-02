On a truly historic day dawning the new era for Texas Tech Athletics and adidas, Houston (TX) Cy Falls LB Kaleb Burns’ commitment was a bit of a cherry on top for the Red Raider faithful.

After a roller coaster of a recruitment, Burns put an end to the tug-of-war for his talents and announced his intentions to commit to Texas Tech Monday afternoon.

“It feels good,” Burns told RedRaiderSports.com. “It feels good to get back to it, not have to worry about it.”