Commitment profile: DB Oliver Miles III
THE SITUATION
Texas Tech and DB's coach Marcel Yates continue to have a good weekend on the recruiting front, with the Red Raiders’ latest commitment to the secondary coming from El Campo (TX) defensive back Oliver Miles III. Listed as an ATH, Miles will start as a cornerback for the Red Raiders, though he is versatile enough to potentially play all five positions in the secondary.
As of July 2, Miles holds 12 offers from several high-profile programs across the nation. Most notably, Miles has been offered by Baylor, Nebraska, Stanford and Notre Dame, while taking visits to the latter two mentioned.
The 6-foot-2 DB took his official visit to Lubbock during Father’s Day weekend, and was able to experience the OV from the football and track & field perspective. Along with football, he's expected to join Wes Kittley's track & field program when he arrives on campus.
Miles had a successful junior campaign for the Ricebirds, competing in three sports, receiving accolades in all three.
On the hardwood, Miles was named El Campo’s Offensive MVP for the 2022-23 season. On the gridiron, Miles was tabbed the District 12-4A Utility Player of the Year for his contributions to both sides of the ball. Miles, as has become the norm with Tech recruits, also excelled in T&F, winning the 4A State Championship in the triple jump with a PR jump of 50’10”, the second-longest in UIL 4A history.
Miles becomes the 16th commitment of the 2024 class, and third commit on the weekend for the Red Raiders, following the pledge of Pearland's Ashton Hampton Saturday and an announcement from Pflugerville Weiss' Peyton Morgan earlier Sunday.
EVALUATION FROM RIVALS.COM NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST COLE PATTERSON
"Miles emerged as a coveted target in South Texas as he blew up with big offers, with Notre Dame among those that were in pursuit. A three-sport athlete that also shines in basketball and track, the El Campo standout offers promising upside on the gridiron. He provides two-way ability but will likely fit into the defensive backfield in Lubbock. The high three-star is just scratching the surface of what kind of playmaker that he can be as a safety in the Big 12."