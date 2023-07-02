Texas Tech and DB's coach Marcel Yates continue to have a good weekend on the recruiting front, with the Red Raiders’ latest commitment to the secondary coming from El Campo (TX) defensive back Oliver Miles III. Listed as an ATH, Miles will start as a cornerback for the Red Raiders, though he is versatile enough to potentially play all five positions in the secondary.

As of July 2, Miles holds 12 offers from several high-profile programs across the nation. Most notably, Miles has been offered by Baylor, Nebraska, Stanford and Notre Dame, while taking visits to the latter two mentioned.

The 6-foot-2 DB took his official visit to Lubbock during Father’s Day weekend, and was able to experience the OV from the football and track & field perspective. Along with football, he's expected to join Wes Kittley's track & field program when he arrives on campus.