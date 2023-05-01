The Texas Tech coaching staff has offered 27 total offensive line prospects in the 2024 recruiting class to date. One of the newest offers went to Katy offensive tackle Coen Echols and the coaches recently hosted the standout talent on campus for an unofficial visit.

What you need to know...

...Echols announced his offer from the Red Raiders on March 14th, 2023

...the 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect currently lists 21 total offers from programs around the country, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kansas and several others

...a dual-sport athlete at the high school level, Echols throws shotput and discus on the varsity track and field team



Listed at OT, fit at the college level: "Most college coaches usually talk with me about playing Center or Guard at the next level. I have played every position and coaches really like the fact that I bring versatility."

Recruiting process: "I would say things started around this time last year, maybe January or February. I started to have college coaches speak with my coaches at Katy, then I started to receive offers later in the spring last year. The recruiting process has been great so far, it has been very enjoyable."

Visit schedule this off-season: "I have taken visits to TCU, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Texas A&M so far. I'm not really sure what is next, just going to focus on spring ball and schedule visits whenever possible."