Coen Echols recaps his recent TTU unofficial visit
The Texas Tech coaching staff has offered 27 total offensive line prospects in the 2024 recruiting class to date. One of the newest offers went to Katy offensive tackle Coen Echols and the coaches recently hosted the standout talent on campus for an unofficial visit.
What you need to know...
...Echols announced his offer from the Red Raiders on March 14th, 2023
...the 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect currently lists 21 total offers from programs around the country, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kansas and several others
...a dual-sport athlete at the high school level, Echols throws shotput and discus on the varsity track and field team
Listed at OT, fit at the college level: "Most college coaches usually talk with me about playing Center or Guard at the next level. I have played every position and coaches really like the fact that I bring versatility."
Recruiting process: "I would say things started around this time last year, maybe January or February. I started to have college coaches speak with my coaches at Katy, then I started to receive offers later in the spring last year. The recruiting process has been great so far, it has been very enjoyable."
Visit schedule this off-season: "I have taken visits to TCU, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Texas A&M so far. I'm not really sure what is next, just going to focus on spring ball and schedule visits whenever possible."
TTU visit: "It was my first visit to Texas Tech, but going into the visit I felt really confident about everything. Coach (James) Blanchard made me feel very comfortable and I learned a lot while I was there from Coach (Stephen) Hamby. We were on the field at practice and he was showing me things and teaching me verbally while coaching the offensive line.
"I pretty much talked with the whole coaching staff while I was there, and really during a regualar week I usually hear from several Texas Tech coaches. They love my physicality, my technique and they love my run blocking on tape.
"Coach Blanchard and Coach (Brian) Nance took me around for most of the visit. Coach (Joey) McGuire showed me a lot of love as well, he loves the offensive line and you could tell that he treats everyone with the utmost respect. There is just no reason to feel anything bad about Coach McGuire because he loves everyone equally."
Campus/City tour: "My family and I stopped by Caprock Cafe, and the coaches took me to a few places around the campus and we toured the athletic facility. The coaches also showed me the plans for their new facilities and the new stadium construction project going on. Man, it looks unreal and seems very futuristic.
"We also toured the Nutrition program and the staff gave us a walk through of how they support the athletes. It was amazing how everything is customized for each player."
Favorite part of the visit: "It was just how physical the offensive line group was, it surprised me. Not many schools are that physical and it opened my eyes. Coach Hamby taught me so much and I loved him, him and the coaches treated me like I was there already."
Decision timeline: "I'm hoping to have a decision made before my senior season. I'm graduating early and would like to have my commitment in place before my senior season starts."
Currently unrated, Echols is a First Team All-District Offense player for the Katy Tigers.