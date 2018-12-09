Coach Snapshot: Steve Farmer
Texas Tech announced the hire of Steve Farmer as the team's new offensive line coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Farmer as he joins the program?
STEVE FARMER
Social media: @CoachFarmerTTU
Position: Offensive Line
Top performer under Farmer in 2018: Quin Ficklin, a center at Utah State who earned first-team All-Mountain West honors.
Bio in 200 characters or less: Farmer's coaching career spans two decades and includes nine years of experience as an offensive coordinator at ULM and Illinois State. Four of his players earned All-Mountain West honors in 2018.
Alma mater: Illinois State
Career timeline:
2016-18: Utah State, offensive line
2010-15: Louisiana-Monroe, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator
2009: Illinois State, offensive coordinator
2007-08: Louisiana-Monroe, offensive coordinator
2004-06: Lousiana-Monroe, offensive line
2003: Eastern Michigan, offensive line
2001-02: Eastern Illinois, offensive line
2000: Illinois State, tight ends
1999: Illinois State, defensive tackles