Coach Snapshot: Steve Farmer

Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

Texas Tech announced the hire of Steve Farmer as the team's new offensive line coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Farmer as he joins the program?

STEVE FARMER

Social media: @CoachFarmerTTU

Position: Offensive Line

Top performer under Farmer in 2018: Quin Ficklin, a center at Utah State who earned first-team All-Mountain West honors.

Bio in 200 characters or less: Farmer's coaching career spans two decades and includes nine years of experience as an offensive coordinator at ULM and Illinois State. Four of his players earned All-Mountain West honors in 2018.

Alma mater: Illinois State

Career timeline:

2016-18: Utah State, offensive line

2010-15: Louisiana-Monroe, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator

2009: Illinois State, offensive coordinator

2007-08: Louisiana-Monroe, offensive coordinator

2004-06: Lousiana-Monroe, offensive line

2003: Eastern Michigan, offensive line

2001-02: Eastern Illinois, offensive line

2000: Illinois State, tight ends

1999: Illinois State, defensive tackles

