{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 11:42:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach Snapshot: Luke Wells

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports.com
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Texas Tech announced the hire of Luke Wells as the team's inside receivers/tight ends coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Wells as he joins the program?

LUKE WELLS

Social media: @coachlukewells

Position: Inside Receivers/Tight Ends

Top performer in 2018: Aaren Vaughns - 31 rec., 472 yards, 3 TD

Bio in 200 characters or less: Wells, a former QB at Oklahoma, is the brother of Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells. He has been an assistant at the FBS level for 15 years, including a four-year stint in the Big 12 at Iowa State.

Hometown: Sallisaw, Okla.

Alma mater: Oklahoma

Career timeline:

2017-18: Utah State, Inside Receivers/Tight Ends

2016: Utah State, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator/QBs

2013-15: Utah State, Co-Offensive Coordinator/TEs/Recruiting Coordinator

2009-12: Iowa State, Tight Ends/Wide Receivers

2004-08: Louisiana Monroe, Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator

2003: Louisiana Monroe, Offensive Graduate Assistant

2002: Denton HS, Wide Receivers

1999-01: Oklahoma, Offensive Student Assistant

