Coach Snapshot: Luke Wells
MORE: What will make Texas Tech's 2019 class a success? | Coach Snapshot: Jovon Bouknight | RRS TV: Level and Dickens discuss Wells' start, perform a post mortem on the Kingsbury era
Texas Tech announced the hire of Luke Wells as the team's inside receivers/tight ends coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Wells as he joins the program?
LUKE WELLS
Social media: @coachlukewells
Position: Inside Receivers/Tight Ends
Top performer in 2018: Aaren Vaughns - 31 rec., 472 yards, 3 TD
Bio in 200 characters or less: Wells, a former QB at Oklahoma, is the brother of Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells. He has been an assistant at the FBS level for 15 years, including a four-year stint in the Big 12 at Iowa State.
Hometown: Sallisaw, Okla.
Alma mater: Oklahoma
Career timeline:
2017-18: Utah State, Inside Receivers/Tight Ends
2016: Utah State, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator/QBs
2013-15: Utah State, Co-Offensive Coordinator/TEs/Recruiting Coordinator
2009-12: Iowa State, Tight Ends/Wide Receivers
2004-08: Louisiana Monroe, Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2003: Louisiana Monroe, Offensive Graduate Assistant
2002: Denton HS, Wide Receivers
1999-01: Oklahoma, Offensive Student Assistant