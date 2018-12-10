Ticker
Coach Snapshot: Julius Brown

Ben Golan
Staff Writer

Texas Tech announced the hire of Julius Brown as the team's defensive backs coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Brown as he joins the program?

JULIUS "JUICE" BROWN

Social media: @CoachJuice_TTU

Position: Defensive Backs

Top performer in 2018: D.J. Williams - 42 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 2 interceptions

Bio in 200 characters or less: Brown has coached DBs at Boise State, Troy, Arkansas State and Utah State over the last seven seasons. He's also held Recruiting Coordinator and Director of Player Personnel titles during his career.

Hometown: Stockton, Calif.

Alma mater: Boise State

Career timeline:

2017-18: Utah State, Defensive Backs

2016: Utah State, Cornerbacks

2014-15: Boise State, Secondary Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2013: Arkansas State, Cornerbacks/Recruiting Coordinator

2012: Troy, Cornerbacks

2009-11: Boise State, Director of Player Personnel

2006-08: Boise State, Offensive Graduate Assistant

2005: Capital HS (Idaho), Defensive Backs

