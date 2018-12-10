Coach Snapshot: Julius Brown
Texas Tech announced the hire of Julius Brown as the team's defensive backs coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Brown as he joins the program?
JULIUS "JUICE" BROWN
Social media: @CoachJuice_TTU
Position: Defensive Backs
Top performer in 2018: D.J. Williams - 42 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 2 interceptions
Bio in 200 characters or less: Brown has coached DBs at Boise State, Troy, Arkansas State and Utah State over the last seven seasons. He's also held Recruiting Coordinator and Director of Player Personnel titles during his career.
Hometown: Stockton, Calif.
Alma mater: Boise State
Career timeline:
2017-18: Utah State, Defensive Backs
2016: Utah State, Cornerbacks
2014-15: Boise State, Secondary Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
2013: Arkansas State, Cornerbacks/Recruiting Coordinator
2012: Troy, Cornerbacks
2009-11: Boise State, Director of Player Personnel
2006-08: Boise State, Offensive Graduate Assistant
2005: Capital HS (Idaho), Defensive Backs