Texas Tech football has had a great week, to say the least.

On Saturday, Texas Tech upset previously No. 21/25 ranked Oklahoma State for their first home win over a ranked opponent since 2013. On Sunday, Texas Tech landed Clemens 3-star linebacker Derrick Lewis II.

Texas Tech players won Big 12 offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week and special teams player of the week.

The good news doesn't end there, though.

On Thursday morning, A&M Consolidated cornerback Nate Floyd announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. Floyd says his relationship with the entire coaching staff really helped set Texas Tech apart from his other options.

"My relationship with the coaches at Tech is great. I feel like I can talk to all of them and I feel like I have the same connection with all of the coaches. I hear from coach Juice (Brown) and coach (Kerry) Cooks all the time, I would say from at least one of them every day."

In high school, Floyd, who is listed as an athlete, plays both receiver and cornerback while also returning kicks. At Texas Tech he will be playing cornerback which he thinks suits him in the pass happy Big 12 Conference.

"The game I got to watch, (UTEP), I keyed in on the corners and how coach Juice was playing them and I think I fit really well."

Floyd has long been Texas Tech's No. 1 target at cornerback and says the coaches were very excited when he told them he wanted to commit.

"They all said they were happy and that I had their hearts beating all fast the night before I told them."

Floyd holds 15 total offers but had narrowed things down to a top three of Texas Tech, Missouri and Arizona. At the end of the day it was the coaches' plan and his fit in Lubbock that made him decide on being a Red Raider.

"The coaches as a whole. The defensive coaches and even the offensive coaches, they're all on the same page. They have the same goals and they're basically one as a whole. I know I'm going to be with coach Juice 75 percent of the time when I'm over there but I feel like I can go to any of the other coaches as well so they're really all together as one.