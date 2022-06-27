Macho Stevenson felt at home at Texas Tech presented by Open Door FA

Captain Shreve (LA) cornerback Marquez "Macho" Stevenson announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Monday afternoon, just a day after returning home from his official visit to Lubbock.

Stevenson, who chose Texas Tech over offers from Austin Peay, Grambling State, Indiana, Mississippi State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State, says Texas Tech simply felt like home which led to his decision.

"During the visit I got to see how Lubbock has a big atmosphere and it wasn't just like a small town. The coaches made it feel like home. It was more than just football, they care about us off the field and how they can help us get to the next level while getting a good education.

(I committed because) it felt like home, like I said. They made it feel more home than like an auction house. They were taking care of us."

Stevenson originally picked up his offer from Texas Tech Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard and the two got to re-connect this weekend.

"I got an open relationship with coach Blanchard. I knew he always had my back since the day he offered me, he always saw my potential."

Stevenson also enjoyed spending time with his future head coach, Joey McGuire.

"It was good (being around McGuire). I feel like coach McGuire got a motor like my coach at home here at Captain Shreve, so it was really nothing new for me. I like his energy and how he sets the standard for us as The Brand."



