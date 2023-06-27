"He's awesome. He was kind of a game-changer for me. I remember walking into his office and he had a Bible just out on his desk. That was something that was really, really important to me. He really showed like how he is as a person and I think I really connected with that. With God, his Christian faith and how he cares more about you outside of the game than just purely as a player, in which a lot of these bigger schools they just wanna develop you and they just wanna add wins to their belt."

Hired from Baylor in January to be the new wide receivers coach at Texas Tech, Justin "Juice" Johnson quickly developed a relationship with Turner.

"Their culture was unmatchable. I mean, coming from a Texas guy, I didn't really wanna leave home. Texas Tech had all the right pieces with coach (Joey) McGuire and definitely coach Juice (Justin Johnson). I just felt like they would utilize me and I could really make a difference. They could develop me to be a player that could potentially play at the next level."

Turner scheduled two official visits: to Boston College the weekend of June 2-4 and to Texas Tech the weekend of June 16-18. As it turns out Turner did not leave Lubbock before making his commitment, and says it was the coaching staff and the culture within Joey McGuire's program has that really made the difference in his decision.

Over the following months Turner picked up 17 more offers, including the likes of Utah, Tulane, UTSA, Boston College, North Texas and others.

Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner has long been a Texas Tech target, as the Red Raiders and Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard were the first to offer the 6-foot-2, 190 pound standout back in August 2022.

Turner also had a good time continuing to build his relationship with his future head coach, Joey McGuire, and says the coaches were excited when he told them he wanted to commit.

"Coach McGuire, you can tell he's the real deal. He wants a connection with all of his players, he wants a relationship. You see it in all their posts, that #REALationships, he's really about that. I didn't know what to expect coming in, but I flew in, I landed at around midnight and we got to the hotel at like 12:30 AM. He's just standing there waiting to greet me and my whole family. He really cares. He knew all of us by name and he's not just one of those that only knows you as like a number, he knows you as who you are.

The moment I committed, I remember the meeting. I prayed a lot about it the night before because I met with a couple of the guys, and we really liked the place and we were talking about our next moves. So I prayed a lot about it that night and I think it just became clear in the moment, in that little exit meeting with him that I needed to commit. (The coaches went crazy), yes sir they did."

Turner says he's done with his recruitment and is looking forward to being a Red Raider, but acknowledges that things could always change unexpectedly.

"Oh yeah (I'm a Red Raider). I love Texas Tech and I know that I committed to that place because God wants me there. I mean if something changes and I feel something then it changes, but as of now I'm a Red Raider.

I don't see much of a way that I'm gonna change my decision at all."

Turner says that Tech fans should expect lots of big plays and future trophies in Lubbock, while he also plans to be a valuable member of the community.

"I'm gonna try to do as much good as I can on and off the field. I just wanna get in there and make an impact and hopefully lead us to some championships, lead us to some bowl games. I hope to make a difference in that community as well, not just on the field but also off the field."

A District 12-6A 1st Team All-District selection as a junior, Turner is coming off a season where he put up 36 catches for 767 yards (21.3 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns. He also grabbed two interceptions as a defensive back.

Turner also competes for Bryan's track and field team, putting up personal records in the 110 meter hurdles (15.24 seconds), the 300 meter hurdles (39.35 seconds) and the high jump (6-foot, 10 inches) this spring.