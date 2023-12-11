The week got off to a fast start for Texas Tech with senior running back Tahj Brooks announcing he will be returning for his fifth and final season with the Red Raiders in 2024. After comments made by head coach Joey McGuire and associate head coach Kenny Perry spelled that Brooks’ decision whether to stay or go pro was not made yet, the star rusher made it official Monday morning that he will be suited up in the scarlet and black next season.

Short-term effects

In the immediate, Brooks’ return means the lifeline of the 2023 Tech offense will once again be in the backfield for the Red Raiders next season. Brooks emerged as one of the most impressive backs in the country this season, accumulating 1,443 yards of rushing and nine touchdowns en route to being named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Brooks will have an opportunity to become Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher in 2024. He is currently seventh in the Red Raider record book, just shy of 3,000 career yards at 2,957. Keep in mind Brooks had to split carries with SaRodorick Thompson for most of his career, only recently becoming the feature back in 2023. A season performance of at least 1,179 in 2024 would cement Brooks as Tech’s all-time leading rusher, as it would push him past Byron Hanspard at 4,135 yards. The Manor native will also get another crack at becoming the nation’s leading rusher, potentially duking it out against Ollie Gordon of conference rival Oklahoma State. The two will get their chance to duel next season after not being scheduled in 2023. The Red Raiders will travel to Stillwater sometime in the 2024 campaign. It would also be reasonable to believe this could impact offensive line recruitment. With the Red Raiders losing several to either graduation or the portal, the staff will be looking to replace several faces that Brooks ran behind this season. Returning one of the premier running backs in the country almost ensures that scouting departments at the professional level will have Tech’s film on their radar in some capacity, which is not only a win for the rusher but for the offensive linemen blocking for him. The Red Raiders have already played host to several highly-touted offensive linemen in the portal, and Brooks’ return only helps in their chase to revitalize that group at the line of scrimmage.



Long-term effects

Brooks’ return in the long term will likely affect how the Tech coaching staff chooses to recruit the position going forward. Cam’Ron Valdez, who was the No. 2 option in the backfield this season, is in the transfer portal. Looking ahead, there are several options in the building for the Red Raiders who could assume the second-string duties and fight for a starting job after Brooks’ departs for 2025. Bryson Donnell and Anquan Willis remain on the team. Donnell saw limited action in his redshirt freshman season, totalling four carries against Tarleton State in week three. Willis, a true freshman in 2023, but his size at 6-foot, 220 pounds, could make him a viable option as a depth piece next season. Then there are the incoming freshmen, both of which have high hopes surrounding them. The Red Raiders will bring in J’Koby Williams of Beckville, who rewrote his school’s history books in his senior season. Cameron Dickey joins Williams as the second running back commit in 2024. Dickey, a 5-10, 195 ATH from Crockett High School in Austin, was a utility man in his senior season but projects to be a running back for the Red Raiders.

